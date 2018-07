They say motherhood completes a woman. So, a new mother would definitely wish the best for her child. She would also think about the food she should eat because whatever food she will eat, going to have a major impact on the child’s health. And infant feeds on breast milk, so the mother gets extra cautious. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a mother should feed her baby with breast milk until he or she turns 6 months old, it will be beneficial for the baby’s health.

Breast milk is highly nutritious for babies. It contains an optimal balance of sugar, fat, protein and water. All these nutrients are essential for a baby’s development, both physical and mental. Breast milk also reduces a baby’s risk of developing respiratory illnesses, ear infections and asthma or allergies. It also helps to develop a special bond between the mother and baby. According to the time of the day, breast milk changes in volume and composition. So it is important for all the nursing mothers to take care of their diet. To boost milk production people generally use a warm compress, milk, barley water, etc. However, there are various lactogenic or galactagogue foods which can increase the supply of the breast milk.

Here are the top 5 superfoods which boost milk production.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal stimulates the production of oxytocin, a hormone that helps during the time of delivery, it also increases milk production. It also helps prevent iron-deficiency anaemia in new moms. A warm bowl of oatmeal can reduce stress and depression, which many women suffer from after childbirth. Steel-cut oats and quick oats are healthy choices.

One can add a spoonful of raw honey, chopped nuts, berries to enhance the taste of the cooked oatmeal and to add nutritional value. New moms can also have oatmeal biscuits or cookies.

Almonds

Almonds are super healthy for nursing mothers. They are packed with fibre, protein, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They are also a good non-dairy source of calcium. In almonds, the monounsaturated fats help to increase the production of breast milk. One can have 5 or 6 soaked almonds daily in between meals. But avoid roasted and salted varieties.

Coconut Oil

Extra-virgin coconut oil is healthy for nursing mothers. It contains essential fatty acids such as omega-3 fatty acids which help in producing more nutritious breast milk. It also has immune-boosting properties. Breastfeeding mothers should consume 1 to 3 tablespoons of coconut oil per day. Also one can use it as salad dressings and dips.

Oranges

Oranges have high vitamin C content which is important for increasing breast milk supply. They are also packed with other nutrients, such as vitamins A, B, magnesium, potassium, calcium and phosphorus. It is great for recovering from weight gain due to pregnancy.

Drink about 2 glasses of orange juice daily while nursing. Try to opt for calcium-fortified orange juice for better results.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds and leaves, both works as an excellent galactagogue to stimulate breast milk secretion. In fenugreek, the choline ensures proper development of newborn babies. The herb also contains iron, fibre, vitamins, calcium and minerals. It helps to alleviate common post-delivery problems, such as body aches and flatulence.

Drink 1 cup of fenugreek tea daily. You can also add fenugreek seed powder to your soups or smoothies.

Image Source: Shutterstock