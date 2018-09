A common problem that most mothers face during breastfeeding is cracked and sore nipples. It is more due to improper latching while the child is still figuring out ways to nurse the right way than due to any physiological problem. But at times the pain caused due to these minor problems can be too much to bear. Many mothers feel it difficult to continue breastfeeding once these initial problems crop up. But there are ways to deal with these challenges and simple home remedies go a long way in easing these pains and healing the delicate area. One such home remedy that works like magic on new mothers is mint leaves. These tiny green leaves have cooling properties and help in soothing and healing the breasts and ease the soreness.

New mothers can use mint in various forms – leaves crushed and used with water, gel or in form of essential oils. Studies have shown that mint leaves used in any form help breastfeeding mothers to soothe the pain and heal cracked nipples.

Ways in which mint can be helpful to new mothers:

Peppermint water: Since sore and cracked nipples are thought to be a common cause of premature breastfeeding cessation a study was done to see if expressed breast milk worked better in treating breast pain than using peppermint water. At the end of the study, it was seen that mothers who used peppermint water on the affected areas experienced less breast pain and had a faster healing than those who used expressed breast milk. It was also seen that peppermint water was effective in preventing further nipple damage and soreness [1]. Peppermint water can be made by soaking few mint leaves in water overnight.

Peppermint gel: There are various gels available in the market that promises new mothers relief from cracked and sore nipples so she can continue with breastfeeding. However, a study showed that women who used peppermint gel found more relief than the ones who used lanolin or another placebo. In fact, with time these mothers experienced fewer nipple cracks and there were fewer complain of soreness and pain from them [2].

Peppermint oil: Another study stated that mothers who used menthol oil to massage their breasts after every feeding session, had fewer chances of developing cracked and sore nipples as compared to mothers who didn’t use this oil but their own breast milk.

