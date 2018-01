If your breast pump is like your lifeline you need to keep it clean too. An unclean breast pump could increase chances of contamination of breast milk and lead to a stomach infection or stomach flu. It could also lead to diarrhoea, loose motions etc. So, it is necessary to clean them once you are done with it.

Here are few things that you need to follow:

Make it a point to clean all the parts of the breast pump that come in contact with breast milk, such as bottles, valves and breast shields, should be cleaned after each use.

You might not be able to sterilize all the parts of the breast pump but ensure you do it for the ones that are detachable. However, if you cannot sterilize them do wash them thoroughly. So you can get rid of the build-up germs and bacteria. Use a mild liquid soap for the same.

Once you wash the detachable part in a soapy solution, sterilize them by boiling them over a flame or using a sterilizer.

Read your instruction manual before you try to wash it on your own.

It is not necessary to clean breast pump tube unless it comes in contact with breast milk. If you wash your tubing, make sure you hang it to air dry before attaching it to your breast pump. If small water drops (condensation) appear in the tube after you have pumped, turn the pump on for a few minutes until the tube is dry.

You don’t have to do much to keep the electrical units clean, which hold the motor and batteries, wipe them down with a clean paper towel or soft cloth after each use.

Never put the electrical unit into water or other liquids for cleaning.

Your breast pump doesn’t call for too much of upkeep but it is good if you keep it clean and germ-free for the sake of your baby.

Image source: Shutterstock