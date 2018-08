Here’s a toast to all new mums who are breastfeeding their new borns. With the close of World Breastfeeding Week, the mothers nursing their little bundle of joys should know how to overcome all odds and continue providing the best nutrition to their babies. Needless to say, your breast milk has the best to offer. Studies say that about two-thirds of new moms face difficulty due to inadequate lactation. Do not get nervous about it. All you need to know is what you should do and what you should not. Modifying your food habits and lifestyle can actually help you get through less lactation. Let us learn about the things you need to avoid to keep your breast milk flow in abundant.

Do not go on diet: Breastfeeding is not the time for you to be on diet. Your body needs enough nutrients to preserve your breastmilk. Experts say that women who are breastfeeding require 500 more calories than those who are not. This is when you eat healthy whenever you are hungry. Do not worry about shaping up your body. The baby weight loss happens naturally and in case you prefer more weight loss, give it some time.

Avoid frequent coffee time: Studies have shown that caffeine may not be too good a choice when it comes to increasing lactation. It causes dehydration and it is a diuretic. It affects your breastmilk production. Hence, it is wise to avoid too many coffee cups a day, although once or twice is fine.

Stay away from contraceptive pills: Birth control pills contain estrogen that is considered to directly affect lactation even in a well-established milk supply. Go for a progestin-only pill instead while on breastfeeding. While mini pills are mostly considered to not affect milk supply, some mothers do witness a slight drop in milk production. Hence, be cautious before having it.

Do not have parsley: Parsley is a diuretic and can cause dehydration. As water contributes to a large part of breastmilk, if your body gets dehydrated, you will have less breast milk supply.

Avoid black or green tea: Tea is not a complete no-no during breastfeeding but you got to be careful about picking up what kind of tea you want to have. Due to considerably high caffeine content, keep down your black or green tea intake as they may cause dehydration and affect your milk supply.

Image Source: Shutterstock