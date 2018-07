With every woman stepping into motherhood, the word ‘breastfeeding‘ brings in a lot of newness in your life. And you get showered with various tips from grand moms to aunties to neighbours to of course your mom. However, there are a couple of myths about breastfeeding that we have been following since time immemorial. Here are certain facts that you probably haven’t known about breastfeeding, but you should know.

You do not need to eat according to a dietician: While we usually believe in following a diet chart word by word in order to produce quality breast milk, experts say, that is not always true. According to them, your body has its own capacity to produce healthy milk. Hence, you do not need to stick to a strict diet.

You may get belly cramps: This may be little uncomfortable for you, but it is a sign that your body is healing well. Experts say that oxytocin, the hormone that is ushering lactation for breastfeeding shrinks your uterus back to normal, thereby reducing the risk of uterine bleeding.

Your breasts may leak often: Better arrange for some breast pads as they may leak pretty too often while you are on breastfeeding your newborn. Reason is oxytocin. Every time you talk about your baby, call out her name or cuddle her, your body releases enough oxytocin to leak your breasts. This hormone is known to increase the bond between you and your newborn. Hence, leaking breasts indicate your child will share a great connection with you and vice versa.

Sex may not be that fun: Estrogen levels tend to lessen down during the nursing period and you may experience vaginal dryness and sex may not be as it used to be before. Also, your breasts may get touch sensitive and sore. Hence, it’s time for your partner to explore other areas, say experts.

It may hurt: Breastfeeding your child for the first time will hurt as your nipples would not be used to constant stimulation. It may be really painful. Also, you need to be careful while using a breast pump as that too may leave you in pain if not used appropriately.

Breastfeeding brings in peace of mind: Nursing and breastfeeding your little one can bring complete peace and help you stress out. It is a feeling that only mothers can experience, thanks to oxytocin again. It will calm you down and relieve you from any kind of negative thoughts.

