As a new parent, you may be confused about which thermometer to buy, especially because there are so many types of thermometers available in India. Most of us have grown up with the mercury-based ones that our parents stuck under our tongue for what seemed like forever. Sometimes my parents also used the mercury thermometer to take axillary temperature (armpit). I also remember them struggling to read the mercury level by squeezing their eyelids and holding it against the light and even asking me to take a look when I was old enough.

So why should you not get the same mercury one that our parents did or better yet a digital thermometer?

Even if you use a digital thermometer oral temperature can be tricky with kids who might not want to co-operate by keeping the thermometer in their mouth long enough. Plus when you are trying to get an accurate temperature at home to check for a fever, the oral temperature may not be accurate because it is usually lower than rectal temperature, which many doctors say is the most accurate. But imagine sticking a rectal thermometer in a squirmy kid and you’ll realise that it can be a bit of a challenge.

What about those forehead temperature strips?

First of all, it checks the skin temperature and not the body temperature so it is not accurate. It is a good way to know whether the baby has spiked a fever but not for getting a reliable reading. If the doctor has asked you to give an antipyretic like paracetamol if the temperature is over a 100 °F, you shouldn’t do it based on what the forehead strip shows.

Why is the ear thermometer better?

The first reason is that ear temperature is the same as rectal temperature. Secondly, it only takes a second to get the reading. You can do it when the baby is asleep and even if the baby is super fidgety. Most kits also come with a little disposable plastic cover for the sensor. Every time a different family member uses it, you can change the cover, which makes it more hygienic.

In my experience, it is the safest and quickest way to take the temperature not only for kids but also for adults. I would recommend you buy one with a case so it is portable and you can keep it safely in your bag when you travel with your child.