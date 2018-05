This could be an emergency and need medical attention. Chocking on food is very common in children who are still learning to swallow food properly. In fact, kids who are less than 2-year-old can face this problem if they don’t chew their food the correct way. This is why it is necessary to dilute their foods or offer them semi-solid preparations over solid or hard foods. However, it is not possible to monitor their diet every single time, especially, when they are eager themselves to try new tastes and varieties. This makes them prone to a chocking accident. Sometimes kids pick up a peanut or uncooked green pea that is hard for them to chew and choke on them when they try to swallow it. Here are six foods that your child can choke on.

When this happens they might start coughing violently. There is a strong possibility that the peanut or the pea might have gone into the windpipe. Sometimes coughing might help to expel the peanut or pea out. If it doesn’t happen then the child might have difficulty to talk normally and turn blue. This is when you should reach out to the doctor for help. But before you get emergency help here are few things you can do to get the peanut or pea out.

If your baby is too small or an infant who has choked on a peanut, make him lie down head-down on your forearm and let your arm rest on your tilted thigh with the baby’s head just below your knee. Give rapid blow with the heel of the other hand between the two shoulder blades. If you have an older child, make him/her lie face down on your lap with head towards the ground and supported with one hand at waist and repeat the process. If you see no improvement in the child and the child is still blue make him/her lie down on the back. Using two or three fingers give rapid thrust over the breastbone lying in the centre of the chest. If you see the peanut/pea in the child’s mouth and feel confident that you can easily remove it, pluck it out. If there is still no improvement, follow step 3 with mouth-to-mouth breathing. Keep repeating steps 1 to 4 until you receive medical help.

In any case, don’t panic and start to act wisely to get the foreign particle or food out of the windpipe. Call for emergency or rush to the doctor’s to get help or try these steps for help.

Inputs are taken from the book Guide to Child Care by Dr R K Anand.

