During pregnancy, you are actually counting the days to meet your bundle of joy and finally, when the day arrives you feel overwhelmed. It is one thing to romanticise motherhood and a completely different ballgame to be a hands-on mother. And no matter how much help you have around there are some things that only you as a mother can do for the baby. It is needless to say that a newborn needs too much attention and all your warmth and care. This makes a new mother anxious at times. But believe us newborn care doesn’t call for too much efforts but meticulous planning and attention. Here is a guide on how new mothers can bond with their babies.

So, here are few pointers to keep in mind when you take care of your newborn:

Give your baby enough skin-to-skin contact right after the birth. This improves mother-baby bonding and blood circulation in the infant. Skin-to-skin bonding also helps in stabilizing the heart and normalising the baby’s body temperature. Learn the kangaroo position to keep your baby on your bare chest to maximise the benefits of skin-to-skin contact. Here are five reasons why dads should also practice kangaroo care. Try and start breastfeeding as soon as you can. If your child faces issues with latching take help from the hospital staff or call on a lactation expert. But remember breast is best for your baby. The colostrums you produce during the first few days after your child is born are nutritionally rich and essential for your baby’s growth and development. Here is a step-by-step guide for breastfeeding for new mothers. If your baby cries, don’t leave her alone in the cradle or cot. Pick up and first try offering breast milk. Mot newborns cry due to hunger. So try offering a feed. If your baby still seems unsettled check for a soiled diaper or check her clothing properly to know what is bothering her. Check for marks of bed bug bite on her body too. If your hospital stay prolongs then insist on a rooming-in if your child has been delivered without any medical emergencies. Keep the umbilical cord is dry. Never put any alcohol solution or other creams over the area as it could lead to infections. Go for a sponge bath till the umbilical cord area is not healed and dried. Keep checking your child’s diaper every few minutes. Exclusively breastfed babies can pass poop 15 to 16 times a day. However, in some cases, they might not pass a stool for five to six days at a stretch. Don’t try to clean the tongue or mouth of the newborn. Know that they are self-cleaned. Never use ear buds. Never apply Surma or kajal on a newborn’s eyes. Don’t put the baby to sleep on her stomach as it could increase the risk of sudden infant death. During the first week after delivery make sure you expose your child to the sun to get enough vitamin D and treat infantile jaundice that is common in most newborns. Talk to your paediatrician about your child’s wellbeing and don’t trust any quacks. Check with the doctor about the vaccinations and get the doses on time.

