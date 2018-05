Time and again, most nutritionists and dieticians have busted this myth that eggs should not be had during summers. In fact, eggs are a good source of first-class protein and a great source of many vitamins and nutrients. They do no harm to the body or the gut when had during summers or the winters. However, that is all about adults having eggs during summer, when it comes to giving eggs to kids during summer most mothers become concerned. They think that giving their child eggs during summers can make them fall sick, lead to indigestion problems and acidity too. Here are 12 superfoods to develop immunity in kids.

Apart from being a rich source of protein, they are also a great source of vitamin A and D which are required to improve bone health and boost bone density development. They also impart the benefits of other minerals like calcium, phosphorus, zinc, iodine, essential fatty acids and iron. Iron is required for the formation of red blood cells. So, this gives you a fair idea that eggs are actually an important food source for your child. Do you think not giving them eggs is going to make them healthier and stronger? Here are few health benefits of eating eggs daily.

Many mothers choose other alternative sources of protein and avoid giving their kids egg during summers or at the most they might make give it every alternate day or make it a three times a week affair. So we thought to clear the air we must seek help from an expert. We spoke to Dhvani Shah, naturopath and sports nutritionist to know if mothers can give eggs to their children during summers. Here is what she has to say, ‘Eggs are slightly acidic in nature and increases heat in the body. However, most protein sources will increase heat in the body and it is not just about eggs. When had in moderation eggs are a complete food for your kid. In fact, having two eggs a day is completely safe and might not lead to any kind of problems of the gut. But it also depends on the child’s capacity on how much eggs he/she can have and digest properly. Kids don’t have a metabolism like adults and that is why care should be taken while selecting foods for them. If a child’s physiology is not compatible with foods that are acidic or increase the heat in the body it should be avoided. But most kids love to have eggs and can digest them without much problem. So, if your kid shows no signs of the problem after consuming eggs during summer there is no need to discontinue it.’

Image source: Shutterstock