Kareena Kapoor Khan has always set high standards when it comes to fitness. From her size-zero avatar to her post-pregnancy weight loss, Kareena left no stones unturned when it came to maintaining fitness level. And now, it seems that she wants her baby boy Taimur Ali Khan to follow the trail. The one-year-old has already been enrolled in a fitness centre, especially built for the kids.

Taimur was spotted with his nanny outside the fitness centre called My Gym, in Bandra west. Dressed in a blue collared T-shirt, the kid looked as adorable as ever even after a ‘gruelling’ session at the gym.

The gym is said to have extraordinary programmes and facilities to help children, of 6 weeks old to 10 years, develop physical, cognitive and emotional well-being. The gym also offers weekly classes that includes music, dance, relays, games, special rides, gymnastics, sports and more. Kareena too has accompanied Taimur too his gym and here is the proof…

Taimur also attended a session at the fitness centre…

Besides this, every move from Taimur wins hearts on Instagram as there are many fan pages which regularly post his images. As parents, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan too pay heed to all the needs of Taimur and despite packed schedules, they spend time with their child and give us parenting goals.

So, if this one year old can go for exercises, there is no reason why cannot. Because the experts say that there is no age to hit the gym. Because the basics remain the same for adults as well as the kids and under a good trainer, there are no physical negative effects of gymming.

Image and videos source: Instagram