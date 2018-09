The theme of the National Nutrition Week for 2018 is " child health in first 1000 days of life." © Shutterstock

The first 1,000 days during pregnancy and after the birth of a child are considered to be the most crucial in the entire life span. Malnutrition early in life can cause irreversible damage to children’s brain development and their physical growth, leading to a diminished capacity to learn, poorer performance in school, greater susceptibility to infection and disease and a lifelong lost earning potential. Shruti Sharma, Bariatric Counsellor and Nutritionist, Jaypee Hospital pens down an article for The HealthSite.

Nutrition during pregnancy and in the first years of a child’s life provides the essential building blocks for brain development, healthy growth and a strong immune system. In fact, a growing body of scientific evidence shows that the foundations of a person’s lifelong health- including their predisposition to obesity and certain chronic diseases – are largely set during this 1,000 day window.

NUTRITION TIMELINE FOR FIRST 1000 DAYS

Infant and young child feeding and nutrition

A new born should be breast fed within one hour of life, for better immunity.

of life, for better immunity. Thick yellow coloured milk produced by the mother, immediately after the delivery of the new born is known as Colostrum. Which is rich in antibodies and helps new born fight against many infections and diseases, should be fed to the new born after delivery.

Breastfeeding provides all the essential nutrients required by the newborn. It provides the required nourishment that matches the metabolic needs of the developing baby.

Appropriate feeding practices stimulate bonding with the caregiver and psycho-social development.

This leads to better mental and physical growth and reduces the chances of getting many common childhood illnesses. The child also develops stronger immunity system to resist diseases.

Children aged between six months and 18 months

Just after the infant turns six-months-old, the nutritional needs drastically change. The child will start requiring solid food in addition to breastmilk.

Breastfeeding should be continued till the child is two-years-old.

The risk of iron deficiency anemia is very high in the first year and therefore the nutritional intake of the baby has to be carefully planned.

The child must get the necessary amounts of vitamins and minerals, as well as proteins, fats, iron and carbohydrates.

Introduce one new food at a time for three-four days to allow your baby to get accustomed. Give small feeds frequently throughout the day because young children have small stomachs.

Children between the ages of one year to two years

Inculcating healthy eating habit begins from the age of six months and by the age of one; the baby is able to eat what the rest of the family is eating.

Ensure that the food is chopped into manageable, bite-sized pieces and that the child eats at least two hot, nutritious meals per day.

Develop the habit of healthy snacking by giving dried fruits or raw vegetables, yoghurt and bread sticks in between meals.

Also, keep your baby hydrated by providing sufficient water. Fruit juices with meals help avoid tooth decay.

Increase the variety of food as the child gets older. Start the theory of “eating together with family”. This will help child to inculcate good food choices and will accept more variety of foods.

Ensure good hygiene and safe food preparation. Visit the health centre immediately if you see your child is not growing or losing weight.

IMPORTANT NUTRIENTS:

Protein: poultry, eggs, beans, peas, soy products, and unsalted nuts and seeds are some of the best sources of proteins.

Fruits: Encourage your child to eat a variety of fresh fruits and dried fruits. However, the latter should be limited as it can contribute to extra calories.

Vegetables: Aim to provide a variety of vegetables, including dark green, red and orange, beans and peas, starchy and others, each week. This ensures that the baby is getting all the vital nutrients.

Grains: Choose whole grains, such as whole-wheat bread, oatmeal, popcorn, quinoa, or rice. However, limit refined grains such as white bread, pasta and noodles.

Dairy: Encourage your child to eat and drink fat-free or low-fat dairy products, such as milk, yogurt, cheese or fortified soy beverages.

Iron: Iron rich foods should be a part of child’s daily diet to ensure proper brain development. You can include, Spinach along with lime juice, which helps in better iron absorption in the gut, jiggery, non-veg food items like chicken, fish, etc can be included in diet.

Calcium: Calcium is also necessary for proper development of bones and muscles. Include foods like, dairy food items, ragi, raisins, etc in the child’s diet.

Avoid the following:

Highly sweetened foods and soft drinks which contain colouring and preservatives can cause severe health problems. Naturally occurring sugars, such as those in fruit and milk are good for health.

Un-pasteurized dairy products, soft eggs and under-cooked meat/fish to prevent food poisoning. Also, too much salty or spicy food as this can have enormous strain on children’s kidneys which are still developing.

Limit saturated fats that come from animal sources of food, such as red meat, poultry and full-fat dairy products.

(by Shruti Sharma, Bariatric Counsellor and Nutritionist, Jaypee Hospital)