I cannot say that investing in a baby blanket is an absolute necessity as when it comes to investing in baby essentials every mother has her own list of essentials. I know a lot of people who think that a baby blanket might not be a necessity in a hot and humid climate like ours. Instead, a swaddling cloth or a cotton quilt would be fine. But then a baby blanket can be helpful in a number of ways, especially to keep your little one warm during the winter nights. If you have an infant who is going to spend most of her time sleeping, investing in a good blanket actually makes sense.

Here is how to choose the right blanket for your baby:

First, make sure the material you choose is skin-friendly for your baby. Cotton is your best bet. Choose a blanket which has a cotton layer underneath.

Refrain from buying blankets that have too much fur on them as these furs can come out lose and get into your baby’s nostrils or mouth while breathing and lead to a choking episode.

Avoid the soft heavy fashionable ones as these are not made of breathable material. If your child pulls it over her head in sleep, it could lead to suffocation.

Even if you are buying a heavy baby blanket for your baby make sure it is of a breathable material. Hold the blanket near the fan and see if air is passing through it.

Avoid investing in synthetic or satin fabrics as these would not help to keep your baby warm and also lead to skin rashes or blemishes o the sensitive skin.

Avoid blankets that have loose tassels, fringes, or ribbons; babies can get tangled in them.

Avoid buying blankets that have a hood and even if you do don’t make your baby wear the hood during sleep. In case your baby pulls the hood down this can also lead to suffocation by restricting breathing.

Ensure that you buy your baby the right size blanket and this will depend on your need and necessity. If you want to wrap your baby probably a bigger size blanket will be necessary else you can invest in a medium sized blanket which covers your baby well and keeps her warm during nights.

