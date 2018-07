To ensure that your kids eat and they eat healthy you have to be really creative in the kitchen. If you repeat the dish they might develop an aversion even towards their favourite foods. So, it is necessary to come up with recipes tweak the old ones to make them eat and deal with their hunger pangs. We bring to you an easy to cook and a very nutritious snack recipe to help you banish your tot’s in-between the meal hunger pangs – moong dal and egg chilla or pancakes.

This snack is rich in protein enriched with the goodness of moong and egg together. It can be had before going for a sports activity or as an after-game power-packed snack.

Ingredients

1 cup yellow moong 2 tablespoons rice flour ½ onion chopped fine ½ carrot peeled and grated 1 egg Salt Oil

Instructions

Soak the whole moong dal in of water for about 6 to 8 hours. Drain the excess water and grind to a coarse paste without adding water. Take the ground dal in a bowl and add grated carrots, sliced onions, salt and rice flour. Mix well. Add water a bit if you want. Next, break the egg and mix it well with the dal Don’t add water anymore.

Method:

Heat a tava or a non-stick pan and take a ladle full of batter and spread into a thick small circle. Add oil generously to the sides. Cook on medium flame for 4-5 minutes till the chilla becomes golden and crispy on the edges. Turn it over the other side and let it cook for some time. Serve it with a homemade chutney or pickle. You can also serve it with jaggery if you want.

