I am all for breastfeeding. But I know that you can’t keep nursing your baby all the time. There are times when you have to resort to the bottle – working mothers, especially. So, like many working mothers who pump milk and store it for later use, I did the same. This sounds convenient but in actuality, it is cumbersome because unlike your breasts the bottles demand a high level of upkeep, especially if you are finicky about hygiene. Now, here are some of the most common bottle feeding problems that mother’s of infants face:

You will invariably keep losing the lid or the bottle cap once your child learns to hold the bottle and open the lid all on her own. No, they don’t understand that the lid isn’t a use and throw piece but a crucial part of the bottle that you need to re-use over and over again. Often they throw it off (practising movements) and it lands in the most unusual places like the bottom of the bed, sofa or behind a cabinet from where it is hard to fetch or at times hard to find for days. The teat remains exposed hard to find another fit and needless to say it makes a good breeding ground for bacteria too. Here is how to make your baby comfortable while taking breast milk from the bottle. You will get into the rut of washing-sterilising-feeding. With bottles you have to be very particular or a stomach infection might be unavoidable. Once you use the bottle you will have to wash and sanitise it before the next use. So, if your baby throws tantrum during feeding you will have to discard the milk that is left behind (I know how it feels if you have pumped it all the night before) and wash the bottle again. At least this doesn’t happen if you are natural nursing your child takes as much milk as she needs. Here is how to sterilise your feeding bottles the right way. You have to beware of the problems that bottle feeding brings along – abdominal pain due to trapping of wind, colic, stomach infections and much more. You need to be particular about changing the bottles and teats on time. Presuming that you are already using BPA free bottles you have to keep a track of how long you have been using those bottles and teats. You need to keep changing the bottles at least every three months and the teats every fortnight. You might also have to face issues like leakage of milk even after tightening the lids. This can happen if the nipples are not of the right size. To avoid this better stick to the same brand of bottle and the teat. You might notice that your child is using the teats like a teether and this can lead to a nipple tear too early. So you will have to keep checking if leakage of milk is due to a spoiled teat. You might notice that your child might develop nipple confusion and refuse to take a feed at the breast if you alter between breast and bottle feeding. You will have to keep a clean set of a bottle (may be more than two or three) ready at any given time. This means more washing-sterilising-cleaning. Here are few important things about formula feed that you should know. You might realise that you still have to sit with your child to help him finish a feed even if you give the bottle as most kids tend to be inattentive during feeds. You will have to be vigilant with the bottles, as your child takes in a feed from it to avoid choking on milk due to overflow.

