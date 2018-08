You mother must have always said this to you, “I’ll see once you become a parent!”, right? Well, yes, being a mother is the toughest and the least-appreciated job in the world. Your mother is your first doctor, teacher, best friend and so many other things packed into one being. And it becomes even tougher when someone has the spotlight on her all the time. Yes, we are talking about our Bollywood actresses! They have 24X7 job of being a mother and have to work in the movies and commercials and also keep their child away from the unnecessary media hype. And you know what, some of them are excelling at it single-handedly. So, here is a tribute to all the single mothers of the glamour world!

Sushmita Sen: Yes, the former Miss Universe had to fight a legal battle to adopt her first girl child in 2000, when she broke the stereotypes and became a proud single mom. And later adopted another baby girl to complete her family. She has been taking care of both the girls and spends time with them and shows it off to the world through social media.

Karishma Kapoor: After an ugly separation with her beau Sanjay Kapur, Karishma has been living happily with her 2 kids, and raising them all alone. With the support of her family and friends, Karishma showed the world that you don’t need to compromise and stay in the marriage because of the kids when you can do the job alone, and better!

Urvashi Dholakia: Most of us know her as ‘Komolika’ of the TV screen! She is a role model of a mother of twins. Married at a tender age of 16 and becoming a mother a 17, she was a teenager when she got separated, and has been looking after the boys since then.

Neena Gupta: Well, this one is one of the earliest Bollywood and cricket romance! Sir Vivian Richards and Neena Gupta never got married, but she went on to raise their child, Masaba Gupta single handedly. And it was way back in 1990s! Gutsy is the word, Neena!

Pooja Bedi: Remember the Indian Marilyn Monroe moment from ‘Pehla Nasha’? Yes, Pooja Bedi too is a proud single mother to two kids. After her separation, Pooja went on to raise both the kids and her daughter, Alia Ebrahim, is an internet sensation these days. Like mother like daughter, we say!

Image source: Instagram