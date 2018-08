We all know the importance of water and its various benefits. But for newborns and babies water isn’t as good as we think it is. In fact, as a good practice mothers should refrain from giving babies below six months of age water. Breast milk or formula can take care of all their needs well, literally! Breast milk has the right amount of water, fats, proteins and other nutrients in it and formula are made in a way that it suits the baby’s requirement.

Also, water acts like a zero calorie drink that interferes with baby’s ability to take in more breast milk or formula which are more calories dense. However, it is advisable to breastfeed the baby for the first six months of life. In fact, colostrum (a thick yellow milk) should be given to an infant within an hour after delivery as it has immunological properties, many people discard this milk. ‘Water is a zero calorie drink and will interfere with the intake of breast milk in good quantity, which is more calorie dense. Calories are more important for your baby — as compared to water — for optimum physical and mental growth during those initial months,’ says Sonali Shivlani, an Internationally Certified Pregnancy, Lactation and Child Nutrition Counsellor.

Offering water to babies prior to six months of age can also interfere with the body’s ability to absorb the nutrients in breast milk or formula. Excess water intake can also make your baby’s tummy feel full and refuse enough feeds.

Worried about dehydration? Well, breast milk or formula feeding on demand or if done adequately can take care of the same. Excess intake of water can lead to dilution of electrolytes and other vital fluids leading to water intoxication. For the same reason, never dilute the formula beyond the recommended level mentioned in the labels.

Give your baby water only once you start weaning and that should ideally be after six months of age.

Image source: Shutterstock