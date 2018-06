If you are a mother to a toddler or a young hyperactive kid who loves to play in the park and jump in the muddy puddles despite your warnings, then I suggest you make sure that you keep your little one fully covered to protect from mosquito and bug bites. I know this isn’t the kind of monsoon attire you might be interested in but this will keep your child safe and offer protection too. Of course, running in shorts and sleeveless tees means less muddy stains on the clothes and less cleaning, but they are going to make your little ones exposed to bug bites and mosquitoes. You don’t need a reminder from us that monsoon is also a season of viral fevers and vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue. We are sure you don’t want to risk your child’s health to one of these diseases. Read to know if mosquito repellents work?

Yes, you might argue that applying a mosquito repellent cream or band can help your child stay away from the bites and its consequences but that is not the safest to keep your child secure during monsoons. Most of these repellents are high on chemicals, especially the potent DEET or diethyltoluamide. DEET is the most common active ingredient used in mosquito and insect repellents. While the manufacturing companies claim that the amount of DEET used in repellents is safe for kids and adults but one cannot deny the fact that it is still a chemical. In fact, there are studies that also say that this chemical is responsible for respiratory infections, gut infections, irritation in the eye and could be dangerous for pregnant women and kids. Here are 10 facts about malaria that you should know.

‘When you use a cream based mosquito repellent all over your child’s skin the harmful chemicals seep into her skin which can cause reactions like irritation or allergies. Even if there is no immediate reaction, remember the effect lasts only for one to two hours till the chemicals are effective and once the effect wanes off your child will be prone to mosquito bites again,’ says Dr Sushila Kataria, Director, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Medanta – The Medicity. So this is why during monsoons while taking your child out to play, ditch the cream or band based repellents and dress up your child in fully clothed cotton clothes. Choose cotton as they are breathable and keeps your child cool as he plays and runs.

Image source: Shutterstock