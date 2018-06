The season of mango are here and many mothers who in the process to wean their babies are already contemplating to feed mangoes to their kiddos? But the king of fruits has a bad rep for generating a little heat in the body after consumption. Being a tropical fruit most mothers are concerned if they should give their babies mangoes or not during the weaning stage. Know if you should feed raw vegetables and fruits to your child during weaning.

Even I had the same concern when I wanted to feed my babies mangoes during weaning. A quick discussion with my paediatrician made me realise that feeding mangoes to babies aren’t harmful. In fact, my paediatrician said that mashing a ripe juicy mango to make a good consistency that the baby can eat is all that I need to do. However, if you are too concerned, steaming the mangoes can help. Steaming in a low flame, cooling and mashing the mangoes make a good dish for your baby. Here are other weaning foods for your baby that you can try.

However, while feeding mangoes here are a few things that you should keep in mind:

Never give mangoes as the first weaning food to your child as they are heavy to digest and might not be compatible with your child’s immature digestive system. Instead, a ripe banana is thought to be a better first food. Here are 11 food mistakes you should avoid while weaning your baby.

Try mangoes only after your child has turned eight months old as the digestion of your child keeps getting better with time. Never give it before six months of age.

If you are trying mangoes for the first time don’t go overboard, even if your child loves the taste and demands more. Like every other food, follow the thumb rule, try with few pieces first, then wait and watch how your child is taking in the fruit. Keep a vigilant watch if your child shows any signs of allergies like rashes, bumps or indigestion like loose motions, diarrhoea. Read to know can one be allergic to mangoes?

Allergies due to mangoes are uncommon but not unheard of. So, keep a watch on your child when you give mangoes. Mango allergies can manifest in two ways – immediate hypersensitivity and delayed hypersensitivity. In immediate hypersensitivity, the reactions start soon after one consumes mangoes and is usually attributed to indigestion of mangoes. The other symptoms are wheezing with difficulty in breathing, redness of the skin or erythema, rashes with itching or urticaria, swelling under the skin of the face, throat or abdomen or angioedema. In addition to this, some might also develop respiratory troubles and itching of eyes and mouth, swelling of eyelids, profuse sweating and chest tightness. However, these symptoms are observed more in adults than in kids. Delayed hypersensitivity can manifest as contact dermatitis, periorbital oedema and eczematous rash and blister formation around lips. Delayed hypersensitivity reaction to mango can occur either by direct contact with the mango or even the tree itself.

The good news is allergic reactions to mango have also been observed in individuals residing in geographical areas where cultivation of the fruit does not occur. Nearly half of the world’s mangoes are cultivated in India alone and it is the country’s national fruit. So, chances are high that your child might not get an allergy or infection but it doesn’t harm to be a vigilant parent and keep a watch.

Reference:

Sareen, R., & Shah, A. (2011). Hypersensitivity manifestations to the fruit mango. Asia Pacific Allergy, 1(1), 43–49. http://doi.org/10.5415/apallergy.2011.1.1.43

Image source: Shutterstock