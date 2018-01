When you are travelling long distance with your toddler who still needs milk or is dependent on formula feeds (once or twice during the day), you will know that preparing formula on the go becomes a bit problematic. First, you have to pack the big bottle of formula food, boiled water in a flask, feeding bottles all of which makes you diaper bag become heavy and bulky. Toting a heavy diaper bag and taking care of a toddler while travelling isn’t easy. Instead, it makes your travel and holiday even tiresome and stressful. But no matter where you are holidaying and how much time you have to stay outdoors, you cannot ignore your child’s hunger pangs, especially if she throws a tantrum for a bottle feeding. Here’s few thing to keep in mind if you are formula feeding your baby.

I am not in favour of formula feeding, but I have been guilty on some accounts to give my child the bottle when natural nursing was not possible, especially while outdoors. Now, I know many mothers like me who love to travel but stop from doing so as travelling can disrupt their child’s meal times. If you are on a road trip, I am sure you have already made preparations to carry some semi-solid foods for the little one. If your child is dependent on formula feed or bottle feeding which sometimes they turn to just for comfort, it might be difficult for you to prepare a feed when on the road. But here is an easy solution for the same:

To make things easier add the scoops of formula in the feeding bottle and use it when needed. When your child breaks into a tantrum or cries for a feed just add lukewarm water and shake the bottle a little to prepare a feed. This will save you time and help you prepare the feed within seconds. Read to know how many formula feeds the baby needs during the day.

However, remember to add scoops of formula in a clean, sanitized and dry bottle. If the feeding bottles have droplets of water or moisture inside avoid using it to store formula food for later use. This might make the powder go rancid within half-an-hour after coming in contact with the water droplets or moisture. Ideally, once you mix the powder with water you should use the formula within the first half-an-hour. So if there are residual water droplets in the bottle it could make your child’s food rot if kept for long.

So before you follow this tip make sure that the bottles you are using to store the feed are dry and airtight.

Image source: Shutterstock