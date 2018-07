The soft, cute and fluffy horseshoe-shaped pillow is a hot favourite among parents, especially the first time parents who become super excited to buy baby products for their child. But before you go out shopping for your kid, parents, let us tell you that investing in a horseshoe-shaped pillow is going to be a waste. First, babies under one year of age don’t need a pillow. Second, pillows can lead to health hazards like chocking or suffocation. In fact, there are various studies that say using a pillow can lead to SID or sudden infant death syndrome. Here are five reasons why your child doesn’t need a pillow.

Most parents buy a pillow thinking that it will make their child comfortable and help them sleep better. But the reality is your child will do fine even without the pillow. Another reason parents get a pillow is that they think a pillow; precisely a horseshoe pillow will help their baby’s head turn round in shape. But there is no evidence to support this claim that horseshoe-shaped pillows make the baby’s head round in shape. However, there are certain dangers associated with using a horseshoe-shaped pillow; here are a few of them:

1. If your baby sleeps for too long on a horseshoe pillow it might cause the baby’s head to get stuck in the same position which in turn, may cause a flat spot at the back of your baby’s head. Ideally, for an infant, you should make him lie on his back and correct the position of the heads and see to it that he doesn’t stay in one position for too long.

2. If your baby’s head is firmly placed in the middle of the horseshoe-shaped pillow it could also be difficult for him to turn his head from one side to the other in case he spits up milk or vomits. This can make your baby choke on his own vomit. Here are few sleep-safe rules you should follow for your baby.

3. If the horseshoe-shaped pillows are filled with mustard seeds or rai, sponge chips or thermocol balls know it poses a threat to your child. If the pillow tears, the seeds, sponge or thermocol can spill out and pose a choking hazard.

4. If your baby sleeps for too long at a stretch it could lead to overheating and increase the risk of SIDS.

What you should know

If you had a forceps-assisted birth, your baby’s head might look misshapen due to the forceps used to pull out your baby. But this defect tends to correct on its own as your child grows and even if it doesn’t it gets less noticeable as your baby’s hair grows. However, if you are concerned about the shape of your baby’s head avoid putting pressure on the flattened area of the head and this will help to a great extent.

Image source: Shutterstock