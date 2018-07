The bond between a father and daughter is said to be a special one. That’s what Anil Kapoor has shown us through his recent post on social media! Kapoor, who is currently gearing up for two big releases- Fanney Khan and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh Aisa Laga wrote a heartfelt picture congratulating his daughter, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on her success for delivering 8-back-to-back hits! Here’s the post:

The cool daddy has time and again showed incessant love for Sonam and all her movies. Read: Veere Di Wedding: Why you should choose the girl squad over everything else? He makes sure he writes about all her films and never, almost never forgets to surprise us! Here’s proof:

Anil Kapoor’s birthday post for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was all things LOVE! ‘Happy Birthday @sonamkapoor ! Keep smiling, shine brighter, be happier! You are my very own warrior princess & I believe in you just as fiercely as you stand by your beliefs..’, said the Beta actor! Read: Anil Kapoor’s Instagram shows he is an adorable dad!

The Bollywood’s Ram Lakhan is known for pouring love when it comes to Sanju actress. The Neerja actress was seen playing the role of one of Sanjay Dutt’s girlfriends. Sanju, known to be one of the greatest hits of this year starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala and Jim Sarbh.

Once of his old posts read- ‘After a long night of shooting in London, this is the best news I could have woken up with!!Congratulations on the win team #Neerja! #BestFilm along with Special Mention Best Actress Jury Award!! @sonamkapoor, You make me proud, today and everyday…So thrilled for you & the entire team!,’

Surely, the handsome daddy is awwdorable! Just have a look:

Image/ Video Source: Instagram- @anilskapoor