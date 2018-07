Embracing parenthood comes along with an obvious need of sacrificing most of your pleasures. But that may not have to happen always. If you are tactful in handling your baby needs along with giving space to your heart’s desires, nothing is impossible. In case you are a movie freak and it pains for you to not being able to hit a theatre with your toddler for the last few months, here is how you can manage a show by following these baby friendly movie theatre etiquette.

Choose a baby friendly movie theatre: It is important for you to be wise in picking a baby friendly movie theatre. These days you have ample of them that have a separate arena for your toddlers to play and enjoy their snack time. While you watch your movie, you kids spend some fun time. What else can be better?

Select a suitable film that your baby can watch: This is important in order to keep your baby engaged to the movie and prevent him or her from disturbing other viewers. Do not choose a film that may overwhelm your baby. Go for some comedy or family drama or romantic or animated movies instead. Raunchy jokes and abusive content should be a big no.

Avoid 3D, 4D movies: While we mostly think 3D and 4D movies will bring lots of amusement to children, it has been noticed that the toddlers feel quite uncomfortable while watching them. Some kids may even feel dizzy and fall sick while watching them.

Get your baby snacks packed from home: This is important as your baby will remain calm if his tummy is full and you will get your own free time to watch the movie in peace. Avoid those snacks that can be messy and make your baby untidy in the theatre.

Get a quiet toy that soothes your baby: Do not forget to pack a toy that your baby likes to be with. It will keep her engaged and won’t let her disturb others. However, remember to pack a quiet toy as noisy ones may end up in creating chaos in the theatre.

Exit if your baby starts crying: This is most important, and you must follow this. The moment your baby starts crying make sure you make a move out of the hall with her. Let not the other viewers be disturbed as they too deserve an entertaining and hassle-free movie time. Be considerate enough to do so.