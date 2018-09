Having babies is the best thing that you can experience as parents. But here is where you need to stop and think. It is great only if you and your man is ready to have one. Parenthood is not easy, and you require to prep up to welcome a new life home. While women tend to get motherly pretty often, for men babies can be the scary part. New responsibilities shy men away and having babies perhaps top the list. In case you are planning for a baby, it is essential to know if you and your guy are on the same page or not. Follow these signs and know if your guy is ready for baby as well.

He spots babies everywhere: That’s true. In case your guy starts seeing kids everywhere and points out at cute babies with their parents at the grocery shop or shopping mall or coffee shop or park or on streets, understand that he is ready to become a father and will be absolutely fine in being a responsible dad. Watch out your guy and start planning for your next step. Congratulations in advance.

He seems fine in taking care of you: While women are usually more caring by nature, men too need to be so once they become fathers. Hence, before planning out for baby, check out if your guy is okay about bringing you soup or staying awake and rubbing your back at night while you cough a lot. He should also be ready to clean up in case you throw up after a pathetic bout of cough. If he does all of these with a smile, understand it is time to add a new member.

He is keen in looking after your new pet: The best way to test if your man is ready to take up the responsibility of a baby is by bringing new pets – puppies, kittens, anything. If you find him gladly taking up at least half the responsibility of feeding, walking and vet visits without grumbling, be certain that he will be a very caring dad and is ready to be so.

He is playful with other kids: In case your man is perfectly fine in holding and playing with your friends’ kids or his nieces and nephews and can make them giggle while laughing out loud himself, he is prepared for his own kid as well. You will be lucky as he will love to hold your baby and make him or her giggle or lull him or her to sleep.