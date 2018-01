You can trust Ayurveda to have solutions to all of your health and beauty woes. From cancer to diabetes and from acne to weight loss, Ayurveda tackles each problem from the root naturally. When it comes to boosting your memory and brain power, Ayurveda relies on certain powerful herbs in nature. These are called medhya rasayanas which have a number of health benefits especially those related to memory and intellect. Medha means intellect and/or retention and rasayana means therapeutic procedure or preparation that with regular practice will boost nourishment, health, memory, intellect, immunity and hence longevity. Medhya Rasayana is a group of 4 medicinal plants that can be used individually or in combination. They are Mandukaparni, Yastimadhu, Guduchi and Shankhapushpi.

1) Yastimadhu: The herb helps improve brain function as it increases the blood circulation in the CNS. Liquorice has also been found to be effective for memory-enhancing and improved learning in dementia patients. The best way to have this is to make a fine powder of the dried root and mix it with milk. It also has the ability to balance sugar levels.

2) Mandukaparni: This is great for memory enhancing. It also destroys free radicals, promotes skin moisturisation, and can also be used for relief of postmenopausal symptoms.

3) Guduchi: Apart from being a great memory booster, it is known anti-stress, anti-leprotic and anti-malarial activities. It is a rich source of zinc and copper which act as antioxidants and protect cells from the damaging effects of oxygen radicals. This is generally used in the form of decoction, powder and Satwa (starch extract of stem).

4) Shankhapushpi: The herb is used for improving memory, concentration, dealing with anxiety disorders and for calming the nerves. It has the ability to regulate the body’s production of the stress hormones, adrenaline and cortisol.

Reference:

Nootropic herbs (Medhya Rasayana) in Ayurveda: Reena Kulkarni, K. J. Girish, Abhimanyu Kumar

Image source: Shutterstock