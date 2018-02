Every parent is always on the lookout to build their child’s immunity, strength and bone health. Sustainability begins at home and therefore everything a parent prepares and serves their child becomes a part of the child’s blood chemistry. Their choices either compliment or hamper their child’s cells, tissues, and organ systems’ growth. Tarika Ahuja, holistic nutritionist, parenting coach and author of Beautiful Children: The Parent’s Essential Guide for Raising Strong, Balanced, Healthy Children, along with Neeti Sarin, founder, Tiffin’s Etc., that caters nutritious food to school children, tells the 3 things parents must drastically reduce from their kid’s daily intake.

1. Avoid white sugar

No compromise on this point at any cost. World over research is suggesting that white sugar is a slow poison and contributes to inflammation, acidic blood quality, and many lifestyle diseases. Replace commercial white sugar (which is often bleached besides being refined) with jaggery, dates, organic unprocessed raw sugar (not brown sugar) etc. White sugar is highly acidic and contributes to body mineral depletion.

2. Avoid chemical-laden foods

No matter how appetizing they seem, these packet foods such as chips, quick noodles, commercial pickles, processed cheese, commercial preservative filled peanut butter etc. are loaded with chemicals and preservatives that weaken the immune function and nervous system of your kid in the long run.

3. Reduce the intake of dairy

Avoiding or reducing commercial dairy may be a tad bit difficult initially, but, if we follow a simple rule of making just a few changes every week, no changes are essentially that difficult. Commercial modern cows are injected with hormones to produce more milk and antibiotics for better hygiene and health. These chemicals go into the milk of the cow which is further processed with chemicals and preservatives to make many kinds of commercially packaged cheeses and other dairy products. Commercial dairy is mucus forming, filled with chemicals and preservatives that hinder the proper absorption of nutrients, clog the gut and weaken the digestion for your child. This can be replaced with calcium-laden food like broccoli, beans, legumes, mustard greens and other dark leafy greens, nuts, etc.

