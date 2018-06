Wisdom teeth become problematic and can cause excruciating pain. Dr Ajay Mathur, Head Department of Dentistry and Maxillofacial Surgery, Hiranandani Hospital Vashi- A Fortis Network Hospital, discusses wisdom teeth issues.

How to know when there is a problem with the wisdom teeth

Impacted wisdom teeth are the wisdom teeth which do not fully erupt due to the blockage from other teeth. If your wisdom teeth are impacted, when your wisdom teeth start to emerge, it can be painful. There isn’t sufficient room for them to emerge when the impacted wisdom teeth try to erupt. This indicates that your wisdom tooth/teeth are painfully lodged into your jawbone.

Below are the indicators:

Jaw pain: Often concentrates in the area around your gums and can give you a tough time.

Changes in the mouth: Like swelling in the jaw, bleeding, reddish gums and bad breath.

Headaches: Sudden headaches are a sign of emerging wisdom teeth.

Chewing issues: Impacted wisdom teeth may be the culprit if you are having trouble making the chewing motions.

Common wisdom teeth issues:

You have impacted wisdom teeth: When your wisdom teeth are impacted, your teeth can’t break through into your mouth through your jaw.

You have a small mouth: Perhaps! Your mouth can’t make room for the extra teeth because it’s too small.

You have wisdom teeth coming in at an angle: If your third molars are coming in at an angle and pushing against your other teeth, it can damage the teeth nearby.

Image Source: Shutterstock