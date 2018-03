A smile is an important part of appearance. A beautiful smile can boost your self-esteem and confidence. If you want flawless teeth and are wishing for a ‘smile makeover’, the veneer procedure can help you. Dental veneers also called porcelain veneers, are thin porcelain pieces used to cover the front surface of the teeth. Veneers improve the shape, position, and color of the teeth. They resemble the natural tooth enamel and help to recreate the natural shine of the teeth. Dr Deepak Jagtap, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon at K J Somaiya Hospital will help us in understanding what to know before you get dental veneers. Here’s more on what are teeth veneers or dental veneers?

Veneers can totally change the way you smile and the whiteness of your teeth: The benefits of veneers can transform a lot more than a smile. While many people opt for the veneer procedure for dental problems like worn enamel, uneven tooth alignment, the gap between the teeth, chipped or broken teeth etc., some might use it to change the way they smile or to get the shine of pure white teeth. The less invasive procedure of veneers over other dental treatments, making it a viable option.

You can’t get veneers on the spot: Even though the veneer procedure is less tedious than other ones, it takes at least 2-3 visits to the dentist. It is important for the dentist to understand how you want your teeth to be and to examine your teeth properly. The dentist also makes impressions of your teeth for sending it to the dental laboratory where the veneer is fabricated.

Your new smile is made exactly how you want it: The dentist does suggest the right treatment for your dental issues, but you play an equally important role. The type of veneer that needs to be prepared depends on the result that you are trying to attain. You can share your preferences for the length, shape, and colour of the veneer to recreate your smile the way you want it to be.

You don’t have to veneer all of your teeth: The veneer procedure can be applied to a single tooth or the entire set of teeth. For e.g., if you fall down and there is a mark on your teeth, you don’t need to get the entire set veneered. In case you have a misalignment of some teeth, you can get those fixed specifically. It depends on your requirement and budget.

After you discuss your veneer wants and needs, temporary versions are made: To ensure that the veneers suit your expectation, temporary ones are made using a liquid composite. The dentist places the temporary veneers on your teeth to know about any changes before going through the final process.

The process isn’t as painful as you may think: There is a certain discomfort that exists during the veneer procedure, but the pain is not significant. Dentists use local anaesthesia to ensure the painless and comfortable experience of patients.

Veneers might require replacement but after a long gap: Veneers need to be replaced after 7-15 years. There is a need to maintain regular dental hygiene as a precautionary measure to avoid early replacement of veneers. To prevent any damage to veneers, you should avoid biting nails, chewing pencils or any other hard objects.

Before the multi-hour application process begins, you’ll be numbed with a localized anaesthesia: The veneer procedure can be slightly painful. Hence, dentists use localized anaesthesia to numb the area which is to be replaced by veneers. The time taken for the process depends on the number of veneers needed for the procedure. Also read more dental treatments for a killer smile.

