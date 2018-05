‘There is a myth amongst people that depression cannot manifest in younger age groups. It is prevalent in all ages and we have seen kids attempting suicide as small as 7-8 years of age. Just that most of the times it gets missed in kids due to the atypical presentation as the kids are not that clear in their thoughts and to know their mood. They mainly present with a lot of somatic complaints like irritability, anger outbursts and pains and aches. We must acknowledge that depression is very common amongst all age groups and there is no bar to it,’ said Dr Priyanka Mahajan, Mumbai based psychiatrist.