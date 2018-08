Nowadays, obese people are trying various methods to lose weight. But we should not forget about a few people those who are trying to gain weight. There are people who try every possible method for gaining some weight, but they fail. However, various factors are responsible for not gaining weight such as fussy eating, high metabolism and genetics. But to gain healthy fat you need to eat right. And there are certain foods which can surely help you to gain weight and you don’t have to depend on junk foods. All you need to do is to have those foods during breakfast (the important meal of the day). So, here are some breakfast ideas which you can also incorporate in your routine for gaining weight in a healthy way.

Dry fruit chocolate milkshake

This milkshake is packed with healthy calories and it is a rich way to kick off your morning.

Ingredients:

Half litre to 2 cups of whole milk

Half cup Nestle Nesquik

5 finely chopped dates

10 finely sliced almonds

1 finely sliced banana

How to make: Take a blender, add banana, dates and almonds. To make a thick paste blend the ingredients on medium speed. Add Nestle Nesquik and mix them again. Now add milk and blend the mixture to get a smooth milkshake. You can also sprinkle Nesquik on the top and serve hot.

Banana Peanut Butter Shake

This weight gain breakfast option is delicious. You can have after your workout or while on the run. This banana peanut butter shake is packed with protein.

Ingredients:

2 cups whole milk

2 tablespoon peanut butter

2 scoops chocolate protein powder

2 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon flaxseeds

1 thinly chopped banana

How to make: To make a smooth mixture blend all the ingredients in a blender. Transfer the shake into a tall glass and sprinkle sliced toasted almond.

Omelette

Whole eggs can provide you good calories and it is an awesome source of protein, which can help you gain healthy weight.

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1 finely grated potatoes

2 finely grated carrots

1 finely chopped onions

Add salt according to taste

2 tablespoon melted butter

Pepper powder according to taste

1 tablespoon finely chopped coriander leaves

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

How to make: Heat a frying pan on medium flame. Add 1 tablespoon of butter and allow it to melt. Then add cumin seeds, add onions and fry until it turns golden brown. After that add grated potato and sauté until it turns golden brown. Take a medium bowl, put the eggs then add all the ingredients, mix well. Preheat a mildly greased large omelette pan on medium heat. Pour the mixture then sprinkle leftover melted butter. Cook until the bottom portion gets a pale brown colour. Cook for about 30 more seconds. Sprinkle of black pepper powder on the top and serve hot.

