The Indian Red Cross Society organized a three day National Youth Festival from 12th to 14th February 2018 with the support of Amity University in Noida which saw the participation of around 400 Red Cross volunteers from all states of the country. Indian Red Cross’s objective is to help the youth of the country understand their potential and urge them to contribute to the society in a more effective manner. The National Youth Festival attempts to help give the youth volunteers of the Indian Red Cross Society direction towards self-sufficiency and sustainability. This interactive festival will see an exchange of thoughts between the volunteers and the experts from Red Cross and other sectors as well.

The sole purpose of this “National Youth Festival (NYF) -2018” is to bring a youth momentum within the cadre of the Red Cross in India at each level i.e. right from the National-State to District. The Festival has attracted participation from every level, and so is an ideal representation from the country to celebrate the Youth Festivities. Shri Manish Choudhary, Joint Secretary, (IRCS) the brainchild behind this whole initiative shares that “Indian Red Cross identifies with the Spirit of the Youth and wants to bring the reflection of this vibrancy in our Red Cross Programmes, so that it connects well with the Young Country such as India. In India, the Red Cross Movement is keen to bring in youth power and the Movement partners International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are playing a key in supporting this objective.”

The NYF is a short-term booster to not only create a platform wherein the Youth Red Cross (YRC) volunteers interact with their counterparts from different parts of the country but also to create a SYNERGY between them to complete various knowledge building tasks. These sessions have been planned in random order and also the participants are grouped randomly with criteria of being a mixed group along with a Gender Balance. The event is a mix of educational cum cultural extravaganza with each state performing live either through dance forms, theatre or vocal music. This rendezvous would culminate in a grand award winning ceremony during the valedictory function.The YRC volunteers would also be given an opportunity to meet with youth icons like Ritesh Malik entrepreneur, Umesh Vikram Kumar, Para Badminton Athlete, Nipun Malhotra, Nipman Foundation, Angad Singh Bedi, Film Actor and Cricketer, Fazilpuria, Singer and Rapper meeting them would give them encouragement to recreate the magic and thus transform their own lives.

Image Source: Press Release