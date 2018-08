All of us use or have used shaving razors at some point in our lives. Many men and women shave daily to get rid of hair from their face, neck, hands, legs and even pubic areas. Shaving is a convenient, fast and cheap way of getting rid of body hair. But your shaving razor could be hazardous to your health if you are not taking proper precautions. You could be inviting a number of diseases and infections simply by using shaving razors. This is why you need to be cautious about shaving razors:

1) It is almost impossible to know if the shaving razor is truly clean. You can’t spot bacteria or other germs on the blade. If you are not cleaning it thoroughly, you actually be gliding a bacteria-laden razor on your skin.

2) Shaving can cause a number of cuts and nicks in your skin. It is easy for the bacteria and microbes to enter your skin through these lesions. This can immediately put you at risk of fungal infections or yeast infections. Leaving your razor wet or not cleaning it thoroughly can also cause folliculitis or ringworm infection.

3) You must never ever share razors. This will simply increase your chances of getting infections. You could even get serious infections like Hepatitis or HIV if you share a razor with someone who has hepatitis or HIV.

4) Staphylococcus infection is one of the most common skin infections that you can get. In this, you will get a painful rash or boil. This can be even more painful and tricky to deal with if it happens in your pubic area.

5) Ingrown hair, when your hair grows back into the skin instead of growing out of the surface, is extremely common among people who use shaving razor frequently. Ingrown hair can get inflamed and turn into a painful boil. You need to exfoliate your skin regularly to avoid ingrown hair.