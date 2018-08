Have you ever thought your body immunity system could be anyway related to your sexual behaviour? Well, if not, it is time for you to start studying on the same as a new study has indicated exactly that. The researchers from the Ohio State University (OSU) has found a new way of how your immunity can shape young brain cells and determine future sexual behaviour. According to a latest media report, the study published in the Journal of Neuroscience reveals that immune cells play a potent role in indicating whether an animal’s sexual behaviour will be more typical of a male or a female.

Kathryn Lenz, the lead investigator of this study from OSU, reportedly said: “It’s fascinating to watch because these masculine females don’t have the hardware to engage in male reproductive behavior, but you wouldn’t know it from the way they act. They appear to be strongly motivated to try to engage in male sexual behaviour with other females.”

Newborn male rats had greater numbers and more activated mast cells in the preoptic area (POA), a brain region essential for male copulatory behaviour, than female littermates during the critical period for sexual differentiation,” the study stated. It added: “Inhibiting mast cells with a stabilizing agent blunted the masculinization of both POA neuronal and microglial morphology and adult sexual behaviour while activating mast cells in females, even though fewer in number, induced masculinization.” The study was carried on rats to understand the role played by mast cells in sexual behaviour.

Dr Lenz reportedly added: “These mast cells in the brain appear crucial for life-long brain development, even though there are relatively few of them, and this should really open our eyes to the potential role of different immune cells in the human brain. There’s so much we don’t know, and we need to pay attention to all the cells in the brain and how they talk to each other.” The researchers believe that this study will open new doors in explaining causes of autism and other complicated psychological issues.