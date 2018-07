Your saliva is not just meant for softening your food and aid in your digestion. It can be the best diagnostic tool and detect your ailing health. Yes, that’s what David Wong from the University of California has found in his research titled ‘Saliva Diagnostics and Salivaomics. Wong believes saliva would soon turn into a diagnostic tool and help in early detection of a range of severe complications. His paper was presented at the 96th General Session of the International Association for Dental Research.

Wong highlighted the possibility of new opportunities in liquid biopsy by using saliva for detecting lung cancer. It is easier to collect, store and transport saliva and you don’t need any non-invasive procedure for collecting samples. The researchers suggest that a liquid biopsy using saliva is the best way to detect circulating tumour DNA of lung cancer. Levels of stress hormones, enzyme levels, presence of biomarkers of some developmental disease and cancer mutations can also be detected by saliva.

According to Wong, a combination of validated biomarkers with high quality detection tools can make saliva liquid biopsy create wonder diagnostic ways resulting in availability of efficient healthcare options. Apart from being a boon for patients, it will also help the medical fraternity to improve health monitoring processes and effective personalised preventative medicine.

Saliva: Why and How?

Rich in proteins, enzymes, hormones and deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), saliva is a potent detector of your health. You may soon see doctors using saliva for a trustworthy screening of inflammation marker called C-reactive protein indicating heart ailment or an imminent heart attack. Monitoring the changes in C-reactive protein level can alert doctor on working of your heart. Also, it can help in speedy recovery from heart related issues. Stress, exposure to hazardous chemicals in air, water or food, any history of infectious disease and oral health can be measured through saliva.

Image Source: Shutterstock