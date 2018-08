When you are suffering from any ailment, you are constantly hoping to get better. You might be constantly wanting to be told that everything is going to be okay. So is the case with anyone with a heart condition. For someone who has suffered heart failure or survived a heart attack, the biggest worry could be to get back to normal. Turns out that depression among such people is more likely. Researches have proven that people who suffer from heart failure or those who have survived heart attacks are three times more likely to suffer from depression than the general population.

According to the Heart Foundation, “major depression strikes about 20 per cent of all people recovering from an attack, and another 20 per cent suffer mild depression. The depression may fade over time, but the relief often turns out to be temporary.”

Depression among people with heart disease

We all know that excessive emotional stress and feeling of helplessness is a common cause of depression. And just like anyone suffering from any chronic disease, those who suffer from heart failure experience a constant emotional trauma.

Can exercises help?

There is, however, one problem here. It is still unclear whether people suffering from depression caused by a heart disease can be put on anti-depressants. While the best way to deal with this is to help people in talking openly or being in fresh air, exercises can be quite helpful in dealing with the situation.

Exercises and good sleep are said to be two cures to any ailment. Exercises are extremely beneficial for your body. Any form of exercise- be it walking, jogging or gymming has various benefits for your mind and body. But when you have just had a surgery or do suffer from a heart condition, know these 2 things:

1) Cardiac rehabilitation: These are specific centres for heart patients. Work out only under trained supervisors and make sure to keep your cardiologist in the loop.

2) Walking: Walking is said to be one of the best exercises for people with coronary heart disease as it is gentle on your body and is cost effective. This low-intensity workout is great for your mind and body. Experts believe that walking for 30 minutes daily helps in increasing your heart rate. Walking controls your blood pressure, increases good cholesterol and improves blood circulation.

Image Source: Shutterstock