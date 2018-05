It is a known fact that Arthritis is seen more commonly amongst women. Recently, it has been noted that the age of Osteoarthritis is lowering rapidly.

‘The burden of Osteoarthritis in young women patients is going to be a compelling problem in the next few years. The cause for high incidence of Osteoarthritis in women is however not fully understood,’ said Dr Kaushal Malhan, Senior Knee and Hip Surgeon at Fortis Hospital, Mulund.



 There are multiple factors like genes, obesity, lifestyle, food habits, injury, and joint bio-mechanics that play an important role.

 Evidence shows that Osteoarthritis is commoner in urban areas, as against rural areas, and may be one of the reasons for an increasing trend in younger people. Changing food habits, pollution and adoption of sedentary lifestyle are thought to contribute to this rural-urban disparity.

 Incorrect and inappropriate exercise programmes, lack of stretching, impact exercises, poor quality footwear and prolonged high heels can lead to joint injuries and early Arthritis.

 The increasing incidence of Obesity has probably also in a significant manner, contributed to the increasing incidence of Osteoarthritis. Obesity rates are 54% higher among adults with Arthritis compared to those without the condition.

 Genetic factors play a huge role in early onset of Arthritis, but, continue to be an as yet non- modifiable entity.

This may well be the reason for a higher incidence of Arthritis in women, especially at a younger age. Nearly 15% of women who experience moderate to severe effects are below the age of 45.

Treatment

Advanced surgical options provide targeted therapy with better long term solutions suitable for the changing patient profile.

 Unicompartmental knee resurfacing changes only the diseased area of the Knee, unlike a Total Knee Replacement (TKR) surgery. Done through a very small incision, this operation allows quick recovery and full function.

 Total Knee and Hip Replacements done using a Tissue Preserving method. Unlike conventional techniques our Tissue Preserving Total Knee Replacement (TPTKR) technique preserves healthy Bone, Ligaments and does not violate Muscle Tissue. The focus is on quicker recovery and preserving tissue so as to leave options open for the future.

Case Example

Sanjana (name changed), aged 44yrs, a software professional was experiencing severe and persistent pain and had tried all types of treatment for over 5yrs, which included all types of medication, Physiotherapy and alternative medicines but these did not help. She found it increasingly difficult to keep up with her job. X-ray’s and MRI scans revealed complete loss of Cartilage in the Knee, however, only on one side of the Knee. She underwent a Minimally Invasive Unicompatmental Knee Resurfacing procedure, and got back her life.

