Everyone wishes to lose weight and look slim and trim but for some losing weight becomes an obsession. Due to this, they go an extra mile and tend to try those crash diets which do not good for them. Furthermore, it can cause side-effects like hair loss, kidney problems, bouts of giddiness, nutrient deficiencies, nausea and many more. But if you want to lose weight effectively, then you can opt for yoghurt. Yes, you can thank us later.

It contains calcium, vitamin D, magnesium, potassium, zinc and antifungal properties which can ward off many health problems like high blood pressure, osteoporosis and can also improve your immunity. Moreover, did you know that yoghurt can also help you to lose weight? Several studies observed that consuming yoghurt is linked to lower body weight and body fat percentage. Ankita Ghag, Clinical nutritionist, Vacchan Aarogya and InBody said, “People tend to put on weight due to the lack of calcium but yoghurt is abundant in calcium and protein. So, if you eat yoghurt, it will satiate your hunger. Hence, you will not go overboard. Also, it boosts thermogenesis (helps to increase energy expenditure.” Another review observed that eating yoghurt can reduce the occurrence of obesity. Ghag says, “You can try to include yoghurt in the form of a smoothie, salads, buttermilk and lassi. But, in case you suffer from lactose intolerance, then seek your expert’s advice or refrain from eating it.”

