Actress Yami Gautam, who often shares her workout videos on social media, has now taken to pole dancing to stay fit. The “Vicky Donor” and “Kaabil” game actress has joined celebrity teacher, Aarifa Bhinderwala’s pole dancing class. “The whole idea came because of my love for fitness and dance and that is something I enjoy doing now. Pole dancing is a great way to work on your fitness ability and your dance. It challenges the fitness level a lot more. So I thought this could be something additional which until now I could not have imagined myself doing,” Yami said in a statement.

The new workout session for her is a part of her desire to experiment. “Now, I am in a phase where I want to experiment, push myself and my limit and this thought only comes from one’s mind. Nobody put this thought in my head, it stems from my own will and passion,” she added.

About pole dancing:

Though pole dancing has always been portrayed as a sleazy act in movies, its reputation has taken a U-turn these days with many taking it up for its fitness benefits and for the added fun of those dance moves that come with it. Pole fitness is said to be the most comprehensive and result-oriented workouts possible. It demands the strength of gymnastics, the focus of yoga and gets the heart racing faster than any treadmill, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Inspired by the benefits of an all-body work-out that improves strength, flexibility and confidence, several men and women are trying pole fitness, a gymnastic workout. In an hour’s class you will burn around 300 calories. The big plus is you will build tone and muscle in your arms and legs and strengthen flabby areas such as your bottom and upper arms, which can be hard to target at the gym. It also improves balance, coordination and agility and core strength.Pole fitness creates body awareness and develops self-confidence. You’ll learn to see yourself. You’ll regularly be studying your position on the pole in the mirror, examining your own legs, arms, tummy, bum and even your toes to work out what your best angles are, how to hold a position and what moves you can perform.