A movie date with your baby could be a great idea. But which movies should you show your kids? Which are the best genres of movies for children? Is it okay to let them watch 3D movies? There are bound to be several questions. “There is no specific genre. However, it is best to avoid intense emotional drama or aggressive action movies to kids, as their brain and mind are still developing. They may not understand many things, in fact, misinterpret the things and carry those impressions for a long time in life,” said Dr Pallavi A Joshi, Consultant – Psychiatrist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield.

Movies that have good educational value, positive lessons, inspirational movies or have some amount of humour and entertainment quotient are a good option.

Children may best relate to animal figures, sports or movies that include children of their age. “Action movies may make them less sensitive to violence and aggression. They may become more aggressive and lose sympathy towards others if such movies are shown regularly,” added Dr Joshi.

What is the ideal age to show movies to kids?

Those moving images, sounds and colours on screen is nothing less than a visual treat. There is nothing like an ideal age to watch films, however, it is always better to start at a time when they can understand what they see.

“Once the child is able to comprehend, focus and moreover sit in one place for a while, they can be taken to movies. The total length of the movie should be less than 1.5 hours,” said Dr Joshi.

According to the American Academy of Paediatrics, the child should spend less than 1 hour per day for watching television and movies. There should be adult supervision while watching movies and television.

So what about 3D films? “In the case of a 3d or 4d movie, the ability to align and focus both eyes needs to be perfect. So it’s not a good idea.”In addition to eye strain, one may feel confusion, dizziness and nausea.

