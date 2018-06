The findings suggested that maintaining good vision through the prevention and treatment of vision disorders may be a strategy to lessen age-related cognitive changes.

For the study, published in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology, the researchers evaluated the longitudinal associations between visual impairment and cognitive function.

A total of 2,520 participants — aged between 65 to 84 years of which 1,458 (58 per cent) were women — were assessed over a period of eight years in four rounds — at the beginning of the study, two, six and eight years later. Read: Have eye pain? Here’s what you should know

Visual acuity was measured using Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study charts, and cognitive status was assessed using the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE).

It was found that visual impairment measured at distance is associated with declining cognitive function both cross-sectionally and longitudinally over time with worsening vision having a stronger association with declining cognition than the reverse, said co-author D. Diane Zheng from the University of Miami. Read: 8 foods that do your eyes a world of good

It was also noted that the rate of worsening visual acuity was associated with the rate of declining MMSE score.

