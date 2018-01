Bharat Biotech’s Typbar TCV®, the world’s first clinically proven Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine against typhoid fever has received prequalification from World Health Organisation (WHO). Typbar TCV® is the first typhoid vaccine, clinically proven to be administered to children from 6 months of age to adults and confers long-term protection against typhoid fever. Oxford University conducted a human challenge study with Typbar TCV® at 25µg / dose, where the subjects were challenged with live S. Typhi proving a protective efficacy of 87% against typhoid fever. WHO-SAGE recommended the use of typhoid conjugate vaccines for use in infants between 6 and 23 months of age and catch up vaccinations for children between 2 and 15 years of age. This recommendation paves the way for countries to introduce the vaccine into their immunization programs.

Typhoid fever is caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi (S. Typhi), which infects humans due to contaminated food and beverages from sewage and other infected humans. International Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimates that in 2016, there were approximately 12 million cases of typhoid fever resulting in around 130,000 deaths. Currently, a third of the global population is at risk of typhoid fever, which results in reduced school attendance, loss of work and wages, lowered pregnancy outcomes and impaired the physical and cognitive development of children. Read about warning symptoms of typhoid.

Enlightening the importance of WHO prequalification for an effective typhoid vaccine that is also safe for infants Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech said “Typbar TCV® is the first typhoid conjugate vaccine, clinically proven to be administered to children from 6 months of age to adults and confers long-term protection against typhoid fever. When we started this project, Typhoid fever was a neglected tropical disease. This success is a true reflection of Team Bharat Biotech’s, ability to develop novel vaccines and sustain long-term product

development for fighting infectious diseases. It demonstrates the power of global partnerships to achieve novel breakthroughs.”

“India’s leadership in developing this new typhoid vaccine reinforces a national commitment to improving the health of children around the world. For too long, typhoid, which invariably affects the world’s poorest people, has been neglected in efforts to improve global health,” said Dr Anita Zaidi, the director of the Vaccine Development, Surveillance, and Enteric and Diarrheal Diseases teams at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which supported efforts that helped generate data for prequalification. Also read list of vaccines recommended for your child.

Dr M. K. Bhan, Former Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Govt of India, said “Typbar TCV® is a weapon against the high but underappreciated burden of Typhoid fever in children and adults. Immunisation will reduce the use of antibiotics in acute febrile illnesses and antibiotic resistance.”

With inputs from The Press Release of Bharat Biotech.

Image Source: Shutterstock (The image is for representational purpose only)