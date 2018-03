The office is where you spend the largest chunk of your day. This can affect your weight loss regimen and your overall health. Especially if your work demands you to stay tied to your desk for a long time. If you are looking out to lose weight, sitting at a place for long hours can make you gain weight instead. Therefore, you must have some form of exercise or a walk in every hour, you can also do these simple yoga poses at your office or these mudras at your desk itself. While exercise and yoga will help you in losing weight, what you eat and drink for a good amount of time that you spend at work matters a lot too. You might want to know these healthy office snacks you can have at work that can help cut the fat in your body. Even when you are hungry untimely, here are some healthy snacks recommend for office by an expert.

However, when it comes to the water in your office, you might be very careful with the drinking water in your office could be killing you if it is not clean enough. Water is very important for your weight loss. Studies[1] have proved that drinking water increases the number of calories you burn. It makes you stay hydrated and helps your food digest better which in turn also helps you deal with constipation. To make your office water healthier here are a few things you can add to your water bottle.

1. Lemon: The health benefits of lemon are immense. It helps you lose weight[2] as lemons contain high amounts of pectin. Pectin is a soluble fibre that makes you feel fuller and that way help you prevent excessive weight.

2. Lemongrass: Lemongrass is known to be great for weight loss[3]. Amazingly low in calories, it may help you reduce the amount of fat deposit in your body.

3. Ginger and honey: Apart from having a lot of other health benefits, ginger helps aid weight loss by speeding up the fat burn process. Honey water mixture creates an alkaline[4] atmosphere in your stomach. This not only soothes your stomach but also helps the breakdown of fat better.

4. Cucumber slices and mint leaves: Cucumbers[5] are known to be excellent for both weight loss and digestion. Infusing some slices of cucumber into your drinking water at the office will do the trick. Mint, on the other hand, is very low in calorie and helps weight loss too while keeping your stomach cool this summer.

5. Cinnamon and honey: Cinnamon[6] aids digestion and helps regulate the production of insulin and the breakdown of carbohydrates better. This in turn accelerates the absorption of nutrients from the foods, making you feel full making cinnamon a great ingredient for weight loss.

Ditch those packaged drinks that claim to help you with weight loss and opt for these infused water which is a way cheaper and preservative-free option.

