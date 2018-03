While there has been enough discussion about generating awareness about water scarcity, very little has is being actually done. It is high time we realise that it is our individual responsibility to save water at our own homes first and start taking steps, no matter how small, towards saving water, from this moment right now. The facts about freshwater available for use in the world are harrowing and we will be taking a saw to the branch we’re sitting on if we don’t accelerate the process of cutting the wastage of fresh water on personal levels. Parents, however, have a huge role to play in shaping the next generation in terms of the environmental issues we facing, therefore, it is very important for the parents to teach their kids the importance of water and how to save it. Just talking to them about it might help up to a certain extent but teaching it to them in real sense would require some creativity and effort. Here are a few easy and creative ways parents can adopt to teach their kids how to save water.

1. Use audio-visual methods: Make the right use of technology and show them kid-friendly documentaries and videos about how the wastage of water can have devastating effects in future.

2. Take them to certain NGOs and organisations that work towards saving the environment: Such NGOs and organisations help kids understand the importance of water in fun ways.

3. Organise water distribution camps on Sundays with your kids: All you’ll have to do is setup clean drinking water on the roadside safely and help the pedestrians with some clean drinking water. Not only is it a good thing to do for the people it will also set an example in front of your kids about how important water is.

4. Games and competitions: Kids love to compete with each other and win prizes. Draft games in a way wherein the kid who saves the most amount of water in a week, win certain prizes. You too can be a part of it. If you have more than one child at home well and good and if you don’t you can also organise it amongst the kids of your colony or building.

The idea is to save water and teach the future generation to do the same. This World Water Day let’s pledge to do our bit in helping the cause at personal levels too.