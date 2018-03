March 22 is World Water Day.



New mums often fret about their baby’s water intake. When to start, how to offer, how much to offer and a lot of other queries related to their little one’s water consumption. But they are often left baffled when the paediatrician advises them to refrain from giving their baby water until they are at least six months of age — while the baby is exclusively breastfed. While our knowledge says that water is a universal drink which not only quenches thirst but also does a whole lot of good to the entire body, why keep the baby off water during those initial months? Well, there are good reasons for that ensure experts. Here’s all that you need to know about water intake and your baby’s wellbeing.

As a good practice, don’t give your baby water during the first six months as, ‘Water is a zero calorie drink and will interfere with intake of breast milk in good quantity, which is more calorie dense. Calories are more important for your baby — as compared to water — for optimum physical and mental growth during those initial months,’ says Sonali Shivlani, an Internationally Certified Pregnancy, Lactation and Child Nutrition Counsellor. For the same reason, never dilute the formula beyond what is recommended on the labels to increase water intake.

Do not worry about dehydration. Breastfed or on formula babies are usually hydrated enough with only feeds even in very hot and humid weather conditions.

Offering water to babies prior to six months of age can also interfere with the body’s ability to absorb the nutrients in breast milk or formula. Excess water intake can also make your baby’s tummy feel full and refuse enough feeds.

Start to offer water to your baby once you kickstart weaning. This is the time when you should really start to be attentive about your baby’s water intake. Your baby can fuss in the beginning. ‘Mothers just need to exercise perseverance. Your baby will take to water slowly; offer few sips of water in the beginning after every meal. At this stage, water is important to aid in the process of digestion,’ says Sonali. Know how to start off with the process of weaning.

‘If you boil water to purify it, make sure you cool it till it is consumable by your baby,’ says Sonali.

Once you start feeding your baby solids, make it a point to offer your baby water often. ‘Don’t substitute water with fruit juices or other drinks; this will only fill your baby with excess sugars,’ says Sonali. Also, don’t just offer a feed if your baby cries and refuses to take water. ‘Babies don’t cry for feeds due to thirst but for the comfort of suckling. You still need to offer water even if you abide by the demands of breastfeeding,’ says Sonali.

Avoid giving your baby a bottle and try to offer water with a spoon or use a sippy cup. Know 10 reasons why you should avoid the bottle.

Excess water intake during those initial months can in rare cases lead to dilution of the concentration of sodium in the body, unsettling the electrolyte balance and causing tissues to swell causing water intoxication.