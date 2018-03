Every year World TB Day is commemorated on March 24 to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of tuberculosis (TB) and to step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic.

Here are five interesting facts you should know about Tuberculosis:

TB doesn’t just affect the Lungs

While TB is known primarily as a pulmonary (lung) disease, it can also affect other parts of the body, including the kidneys, brain, and spine.

TB Is an airborne disease

TB is spread through expelled droplets, every time an infected person coughs, sneezes, or spits. Anyone who breathes in these particles is susceptible to an infection

Smokers are more likely to contract TB

Smokers are more than twice more likely to contract TB, while alcoholics and diabetics are also at a greater risk than the general population.

There Is a Vaccine against TB

The Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine is recommended for healthy babies, to be administered as soon as possible after they’re born.

Up To 10 percent of People with Latent TB Develop Active Tuberculosis

As an airborne disease, TB is so contagious, it infects a third of the world’s population, however only 10 percent actually develop an active infection.

According to Dr Animesh Arya, senior consultant in Respiratory Medicine, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, ‘Patients with symptoms of TB must visit the doctor at the earliest as with advanced treatment available it can be cured.’ ‘Awareness is the first step towards good health. In infections such as tuberculosis, it is important that patients are fully aware of the burden of the disease, the types of tests needed and the drugs used for treatment,’ said Dr.Anita Suryanarayan, VC, Operations, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. (ANI)

This is published unedited from the ANI feed.

Image source: Shutterstock