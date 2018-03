Sleep deprivation has unimaginable ill effects on our health. Most people don’t realise the importance of a good sleep on our body. Sleep is as important to us as food and water. Continuous lack of sleep and shortened sleep time may have effects that can result in disorders like circadian rhythm disorders. Sleep deprivation among kid too is a major problem these days, sleep disorders are also prevalent among children and teenagers because of the availability of computer games, Internet and television. There are several studies that show that lack of sleep can result in obesity, cognitive impairment and emotional disturbances. Similarly, in adults, lack of sleep or bad quality sleep can lead to a wide range of health problems such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, anxiety, depression, early ageing, alcoholism and other substance abuse. Loss of productivity and increased health costs are just another aspects of sleep disorders. However, studies have proved that heartfulness meditation can help curb down various sleep disorders like insomnia, bad quality sleep, etc. Here are ways in which heartfulness meditation can help:

Relaxation response

During sleep, there is a reduction in heart rate, blood pressure, respiratory rate and minute ventilation, and there is decreased oxygen consumption and carbon dioxide elimination. Meditation induces similar physiological changes, except that the person remains alert although the physical body goes into a state of deep relaxation.

Enhancing melatonin

Meditation augments the synthesis of melatonin in the pineal gland, a hormone that regulates the natural sleep cycle. Stress inhibits the production of melatonin. Increased risk of breast cancer is linked to the reduction in melatonin levels due to sleep deprivation. By enhancing melatonin levels, meditation reduces this risk. Soon after beginning a meditation practice, many people have reported better quality of sleep as well as needing less sleep.

Alleviating anxiety and depression

Meditation regulates the mind, directly reducing anxiety and depression. This effect is noted in both beginners and advanced meditators. Brainwaves are stimulated in the same way during meditation, relaxation and various sleep states, including deep sleep, boosting the Alpha, Theta and Delta waves and reducing the stress-associated Beta waves.

Positive effects on health problems that affect sleep

Meditation has proven effective in the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of hypertension, ischemic heart disease, bronchial asthma, COPD, anxiety neurosis, depression, cancer, certain degenerative diseases and many chronic pain conditions. Sleep disturbances are common in these conditions, which are then also improved by meditation. Meditation also influences the cognitive behavioural and emotional aspects of these patients, thus improving their overall prognosis. Meditative practices thus help to integrate the brain functions, regulate the various physiological mechanisms resulting in a state of mental, emotional and physical well-being.