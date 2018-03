Sleeping is more is one of the most underestimated sources of good health. With increasing stress in life from all ends, Insomnia and other sleep disorders have become very common these days. In fact, 93 percent of the total population in our country is unable to receive proper sleep. Lack of sleep doesn’t only bring in a host of physical ailments but also affects your mental well-being adversely. Insomnia has become so common amongst the youth of our country that it both the physical and mental health has been put to stake. Contrary to the popular belief, sleep problems are also prevalent among children and teenagers due to the availability of computer games, Internet and television. Studies show that this has not only results in health issues like obesity, cognitive impairment and emotional disturbances but in adults, sleep disturbances lead to a wide range of health problems such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, anxiety, depression, early ageing, alcoholism and other substance abuse. Chronic sleep restriction among many individuals may eventually impact society in terms of loss of productivity and increased health costs. Meanwhile here are few shocking facts about Insomnia that you should know based on various studies.

Population-based surveys indicate that the prevalence of anxiety disorders is about 24% to 36% in subjects with insomnia complaints. 80% of depressed individuals have at least one insomnia condition compared to 36% without depression. Obese people are more likely to suffer from sleep disturbances. Chronic sleep deprivation leads to obesity. This bi-directional risk is observed across all age groups. People with sleep duration of fewer than six hours were 7.5 times more likely to have a higher body mass index (BMI) than those who sleep longer. Acute sleep loss of 3 to 4 hours a night resulted in marked increase in blood pressure in men, providing an association between sleep deprivation and cardiovascular risk. In healthy individuals, white blood cell count increases during deep sleep indicating the body’s readiness to combat infection. Poor quality of sleep raises the risk of accidents while driving and at the workplace. Chronic sleep deprivation is directly linked to the development of anxiety, depression, obesity, hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, cancer etc., and also causes impaired immunity and delayed wound healing, ultimately laying a path to premature death.