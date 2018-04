World Parkinson’s Disease Day is on April 11

Parkinson’s Disease (PD) named after London physician, James Parkinson, is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects motor and non-motor functions due to a lack of dopamine in the brain. Dopamine allows nerve impulses to travel smoothly from one cell to the other. When dopamine is reduced, the messages from the brain to the nerve cells aren’t properly transmitted, resulting in the recognizable tremors, rigidity and slowness of movement. Dr Manish Gupta, Executive Consultant of Neurology Department, Jaypee Hospital helps us in understanding the different stages of Parkinson’s Disease, diagnosis and the treatment options.

Stages of Parkinson’s Disease

Stage 1. Symptoms are mild and do not interfere with the person’s quality of life.

Stage 2. Symptoms worsen and daily activities become more difficult and take more time to complete.

Stage 3 is considered mid-stage Parkinson’s disease. The individual loses balance, moves more slowly, and falls are common. Symptoms impair daily activities, for example, dressing, eating, and brushing teeth.

Stage 4. Symptoms become severe and the individual needs assistance for walking and performing daily activities.

Stage 5 is the most advanced stage of Parkinson’s disease. The individual is unable to walk and will need full time assistance with living.

Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

An early and accurate diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease is important in developing good treatment strategies to maintain a high quality of life for as long as possible. However, there is no test to diagnose Parkinson’s disease with certainty. A diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease – especially in the early phase – can be challenging due to similarities to related movement disorders and other conditions with Parkinson-like symptoms known as Parkinson plus syndrome as these conditions are not drug responsive.

An initial assessment is made based on medical history, a neurological exam, and the symptoms present. For the medical history, it is important to know whether other family members have Parkinson’s disease, what types of medication have been or are being taken, and whether there was exposure to toxins or repeated head trauma previously. A neurological exam may include an evaluation of coordination, walking, and fine motor tasks involving the hands.

Parkinson’s Disease treatment

Always consult a neurologist if you have any of the symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease.

Medical Treatment: Since Parkinson’s disease is both chronic and progressive, meaning that once it occurs it does not go away and symptoms generally get worse over time, you must take medicines for the rest of your life. PD drugs are usually introduced in low doses and are gradually increased over weeks or months. PD drugs often take several months to develop their full beneficial effects. So, you have to be patient.

Surgical Option: Surgical therapies may be considered during the course of Parkinson’s disease (PD), especially if symptoms cannot be adequately controlled with medication. Deep brain stimulation (or DBS) is the main type of surgery used to treat Parkinson’s including tremors, stiffness, and trouble walking. It can also treat side effects of Parkinson’s medicines.

Image source: Shutterstock