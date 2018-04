Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder, which strikes through the central nervous system and affects the body movement. In early stages it causes tremor in hand and can result in stiffness and slow movement of the affected body parts. On the occasion of Parkinson’s day, PSRI hospital (Pushpawati Singhania Hospital & Research Institute), today launched The Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorder Clinic. The Clinic was inaugurated by the Chief Guest- Sh. Manoj Tiwari Ji (Delhi BJP Chief) and the Guest of Honour Sh. Shyam Jaju Ji (National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party).

Parkinson’s disease affects the movement when the signals fail to reach the brain through nerves. The nerve cells produce a chemical known as dopamine which controls movement by sending signals from the brain to the parts of our body like brain, muscles, legs which further tells them how to move and what to do. Symptoms are usually seen over the time like shaking, slowness in movement or shuffling, sexual difficulties, weight loss, difficulty in sleeping, anxiety etc. Researchers have also reported other symptoms like bladder control, inability to identify odours etc.

According to Dr. Shamsher Dwivedee, Chairman, Institute of Neurosciences, PSRI Hospital,’’ Parkinson’s disease is no more an incurable and debilitating disease. Modern medicines and Deep Brain Stimulation have revolutionized the management of Parkinson’s disease and many other disorders like tremors, epilepsy and OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder)

Many experts Parkinson Disease, one of the most common human adult-onset neurodegenerative diseases is second most common disorder after Alzheimer disease that commonly occurs between the ages of 50 and 80 and also affects children and adolescents. According to a survey by MSD Manuals 1 out of 250 people older than 40, 1 out of 100 people older than 65 and 1 out of 10 people older than 80 suffer from this disease.

Shree Manoj Tiwari Ji, Delhi BJP Chief said,’’ It is very important for Private Sector Hospital like PSRI to play a very important role in healthcare of the citizens of Delhi. My best wishes are with the newly launched Parkinson Disease and movement disorder clinic at PSRI

On this occasion in order to create awareness about the disease and enable people to avail treatment, Mrs. Sunanda Singhania, Executive Director of PSRI Hospital in-lighted everyone about PSRI hospital and gave a brief about the recent development & future plan the hospital. The Hospital also organised a camp offering Free Consultation for Patients requiring BOTOX Treatment, Free screening of Parkinson’s disease & Other Movement Disorders like Tremors, Dystonia, and Chorea. Assessing the feasibility of brain pace maker (DBS) & RTMS (Magnetic Stimulation) with no cost involved under the supervision of Dr. Shamsher Dwivedee, Chairman, Institute of Neurosciences, PSRI Hospital and Dr Rahul Jain, Senior Consultant, Institute of Neurosciences, PSRI Hospital, Delhi.

Source: Press release