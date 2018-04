World Parkinson’s Disease Day is on April 11

For timely treatment of Parkinson’s Disease, you must know the basic and secondary symptoms of the disease. Dr Manish Gupta, Executive Consultant of Neurology Department, Jaypee Hospital shares the distinctive symptoms of Parkinson’s disease:

Tremor: Most people with Parkinson’s disease develop a tremor that is most prominent in the hands and fingers. It tends to occur when the limb is relaxed (a resting tremor). Some people with Parkinson’s disease never develop a tremor.

Stiffness: Stiffness or rigidity is a common early sign of Parkinson’s disease and is most obvious in the arms, shoulder or neck, although it can occur in all muscle groups. People may have difficulty getting out of a chair, turning or rolling over in bed, or walking. Fine finger movements such as doing up a button or tying a shoelace may also be difficult. Pain or a deep aching sensation in the muscles may also be felt.

Bradykinesia: This means slowness of movement. People have difficulty initiating movement and movement may be slow. There may also be a lack of coordination while performing normal activities. Bradykinesia can also make the face seem flat or expressionless.

Loss of Balance: This is a symptom that tends to develop later in Parkinson’s disease. Because of impaired balance and co-ordination (postural instability) a person with Parkinson’s disease can develop a forward or backward lean. They may start to walk with small steps as if hurrying forward to keep balance. Frequent falls are also common.

Parkinsonian gait: A parkinsonism gait is the manner of walking that is seen in patients with parkinsonism. Individuals with more progressive Parkinson’s disease develop a distinctive shuffling walk with a stooped position. It may become difficult to start walking and to make turns.

Postural instability: Impaired or lost reflexes can make it difficult to adjust posture to maintain balance.

Secondary symptoms of Parkinson’s disease

While the main symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are movement-related, progressive loss of muscle control and continued damage to the brain can lead to secondary symptoms. These vary in severity, and not every individual will experience all of them. Some of the secondary symptoms include:

• Anxiety, insecurity, and stress

• Confusion, memory loss, and dementia (more common in elderly individuals)

• Constipation

• Depression

• Difficulty swallowing and excessive salivation

• Diminished sense of smell

• Increased sweating

• Male erectile dysfunction

• Skin problems

• Slowed, quieter speech, and monotone voice

• Urinary frequency/urgency

