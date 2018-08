There are lakhs of people who are waiting to get an organ transplantation done. The number of organ donors is less compared to the recipients. Diseases like diabetes, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and liver cirrhosis and many more can cause damage your organs. Owing to which, you will have to undergo organ transplantation. Now, slowly the awareness on organ donation is increasing. On the Organ Donation Day, Bollywood actors have appealed the citizens to do their bit by donating organs. One may not need to opt for costly treatments as an organ transplant can help one to lead a life they have dreamt off.

Veteran actor Hema Malini who is known as a dream girl and the beautiful yummy mommy Soha Ali Khan appealed the citizens to take a pledge to donate their organs as one organ donor can save upto 8 lives. Actors Swaroop Sampat, and Pooja Chopra also joined the ‘Asli HERO’ campaign, along with the doctors at the Amar Gandhi Foundation.

An ‘Asli HERO’ is an acronym for someone who ‘Helps Everyone Recycle Organs’. The use of the world ‘Help’ in the acronym ‘HERO’ recognizes that there is an entire ecosystem that holistically makes organ donation possible. The ‘Asli HERO’ campaign is jointly presented by the charitable Amar Gandhi Foundation and ROTTO SOTTO (regional and state organ and tissue transplant organisation), Mumbai, set up under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Dr Bhupendra Gandhi of Amar Gandhi Foundation says, “There is an entire ecosystem that enables organ and tissue donation. The process involves the doctors and ICU supervisors who identify and maintain the potential donor, the surgeons who make available the organs and tissues, the transplant coordinator who coordinates the process, and most important, the relatives who make the decision to donate at such a difficult time in their lives . Everyone is a HERO.”

Dr Astrid Lobo Gajiwala,Director,ROTTO SOTTO Western Region,Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,Government of India added, “In supporting this campaign ROTTO hopes to remote organ and tissue donation after death so as to reduce the chasm between the need and availability of organs and tissues. Debunk some of the myths attached to brain-stem death and the donation of organs and tissues after death. ROTTO-SOTTO would like to emphasize that in donating organs and tissues one can add years to the life of patients dying from end stage organ failure and bring quality life to the years of patients struggling with debilitating diseases.”

Source: Press Release

Image Source: Twitter/ @ Hema Malini/ Soha Ali Khan